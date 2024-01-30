Married At First Sight 2024 Recaps: Your Quick Guide To Every Ep So Far

Ah, Married At First Sight. When it starts, we can prepare to pour all of our hours into the show, eagerly logging on every evening (give or take) to watch a bunch of couples try to find love — or at the very least, watch chaotic dinner parties.
But when life gets busy, it's incredibly difficult to keep up watching MAFS. Seriously, sometimes it feels like if you miss even one episode, you're totally out of the loop.
So in a bid to help all your time-poor babes out there, consider this as your go-to bible for everything Married At First Sight 2024 — including all the key deets and plots from each episode in a juicy bite-sized form.
Episode 1 (Monday January 29)
This episode was all about getting to know our new brides and grooms. As they acquainted themselves at the bucks and hens party, we were then introduced to the first two couples of the experiment: Sarah and Tim, and Cassandra and Tristan.
After two gorgeous wedding ceremonies, it was time for the receptions, where one couple started dealing with the heat after Tim revealed to Sarah that he and his ex broke up only six months prior — and that he was going to get engaged to her. It only got worse with the best man speech, which went through Tim's previous sexual escapades.
Thankfully, Cassandra and Tristan saved the day with their wholesome reception, where Tristan made an active effort to get to know Cass' dad. We love a man that makes an effort with family!
At the end of episode one, Cassandra and Tristan are giving couple goals, while Sarah and Tim are dead in the water.
Episode 2 (Tuesday January 30)
In this episode, we saw the weddings of two new couples: Jack and Tori and Timothy and Lucinda. From the get-go, it was a mixed bag. While Lucinda may have seemed like the complete opposite of Tim's usual type, as the episode progressed, these two gently revealed more about their lives and supported each other. In particular, Tim revealed details about the devastating loss of his family, including his brother, mother, and only six weeks prior, his father. While Lucinda might be a bit too spiritual for Tim, she helped console and support him, leading to a potentially strong relationship despite a rocky start.
Meanwhile, we were also introduced to Jack and Tori. Jack, a self-professed 'Alpha', needed to reckon with the fact that he was coupled up with the extremely independent Tori. After Tori's best friend got off vibes from him, it just continued to go downhill as Jack revealed in a confessional he wasn't sexually attracted to her.
Needless to say, it's not looking good for one couple already.
You can watch Married At First Sight Australia over on Channel 9 and 9Now, Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm.