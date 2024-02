We take a brief intermission with Jade and Ridge, where Jade reads out a letter talking about her early pregnancy, her ex cheating on her, and raising her child as a single woman. In a lovely moment, Ridge says that his ex should "give himself an uppercut" and that it was a lot to go through, and it's a really, really nice moment. These two actually seem to have a very genuine relationship and might even make it on the outside . I'm surprised, too. Jade voices concerns about him abandoning her and Ridge understands that it stems from trauma, immediately comforting and reassuring her. Could Ridge actually be the best bloke on the show? I didn't think it was possible, but he just might be.