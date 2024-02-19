Finally, we meet Michael's new groom — a Fabio-looking man with gorgeous long hair and a smile that I would sell my firstborn for. His name is STEPHEN!!! He's a 26-year-old hairdresser from Perth who is one of eight siblings. A family guy!!! Stephen also has a scar across his eyebrow, which he said he got from a car accident that sadly killed the other driver. Stephen explains that the aftermath of the crash and comments about his scar has been something that he's carried with him, especially while dating. He also says it's a "really shallow pool of dating in Perth", with everyone wanting an open relationship. But he says he wants to commit to one person, wants a child, and wants the white picket fence dream. And when I tell you, my body is COVERED in goosebumps — I literally love these two as a match so much.