The task that just won't go away because it's too good is back, seeing another round of couples rate the attractiveness of their fellow castmates. Please, I'm begging ya'll to stop this madness. Kicking off the drama is bestest best buds Collins and Natalie, who have miraculously gotten back together after the prospect of going back to work was just too much for them (probably). There's a sick part of me that simultaneously hates these photo ranking challenges whilst also being incredibly addicted to them and the fallout that comes after. So if this relationship is already shitty, it's about to get even worse. Collins proceeds to rate the women (saying all their names wrong in the process), ranking Ellie, Eden and Cass as his top three. Unsurprisingly, Natalie looks like she's about to cry, as she often does in his presence.