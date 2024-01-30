Which Married At First Sight Australia 2024 Couples Are Together?

The 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia has finally kicked off — and it's already looking like it will be a drama-filled season with whispers of a runaway groom, one of the biggest scandals we've allegedly ever had, and one person even being kicked off the show. Damn.
While MAFS might be one of the most controversial shows out there (let's be honest — we watch it for the drama), it also happens to have churned out a few couples who are still together. Will the cast catch the same lovebug this season? We can only hope.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
After speculating for yonks, we're finally getting our first glimpse at the new set of couples matched by the experts. With a same-sex couple and one of the oldest contestants yet, we can only hope to witness some new relationships flourish.
Sarah & Tim
With Tim's love for Colombia and Sarah's Colombian background, it seems like these two are a match made in heaven. With both of them coming from complex relationship backgrounds, there's quite a lot riding on this relationship.
As soon as these two saw each other on the wedding aisle, their attraction to each other was palpable. But things started to go downhill at the wedding reception, where Tim revealed that he only broke up with his ex six months prior, who he was going to propose to. It only got worse with their best man speech, who proceeded to joke about Tim's sexual history.
Are Sarah and Tim still together?
There have been no details if these two are still together (yet), but given that the relationship is already on rocky ground, it's not looking good.
Cassandra & Tristan
Cassandra immediately captured our hearts with her devastating story about the death of her first love. Despite her heartbreaking past, she's still a beautiful ball of sunshine who was looking for someone with a warm heart and a big smile. Cue, Tristan.
A man with respect for his mother, Tristan feels like a perfect match for Cassandra. While he hasn't had a girlfriend before, Tristan is on the show to find love and have a happy ending.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you weren't smiling ear-to-ear at these two's wedding and reception, you must not have been watching it. They're the epitome of cute and wholesome, and I actually have so much hope for them.
Are Cassandra and Tristan still together?
While we don't know any details yet, if these two aren't still together, true love is well and truly dead. They need to be protected at all costs!
Timothy & Lucinda
Lucinda might not have been Timothy's type on paper, but as the ceremony proceeded, these two were willing to give each other a chance. As the day progressed however, Tim continued to feel awkward during photoshoots, forced kissing, and PDA. For him, it was also an emotional day as the last surviving member of his family. Lucinda's kindness shone through as showed herself to be a supportive bride.
After an emotional speech at his wedding reception, Tim revealed more details about his family history, including that his father had only passed away six weeks prior. Through tears, we could finally see Tim let his walls down and be vulnerable, so we have high hopes that these two will continue to be emotionally intimate with each other as the experiment progresses.
Are Tim and Lucinda still together?
This one is tough to call at the moment as it could go either way. The relationship success will depend largely on Tim’s ability to open up - let's hope they'll make the distance.
Jack & Tori
Jack, a self-professed 'Alpha', asked for a submissive woman. Instead, he was graced with the fiercely independent Tori, who was raised by a strong single mother. Despite this, Jack was sure he could dominate Tori… Yikes! Tori's best friend was immediately critical of him (go off queen), criticising the fact that all of his friends were clients at the gym and that he just gave an "off" vibe.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Just the next day, Jack said that there was no sexual connection between the two of them, making this one likely dead in the water.
Are Jack and Tori still together?
You don't need to be a psychic to know that these two won't be making it work in the real world. In fact, we'd be lucky to watch them try and work it out on the show.