Then, oh god no, we get the little twinkly music. NO. You can NOT twinkly music with this bloke!!! We get Jayden's spiel, saying that he's trying not to let Eden down and that he feels like a "failure" in the relationship and someone, please, save me from this shit. They start saying they want to spend their lives together, but I'm still looking at them like :|. Make it stop. They both write 'STAY' but thankfully, the experiment is almost over so I won't need to see Jayden for much longer. And that, my friends, is the real win of this relationship.