MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 31: Jack’s Bestie Calls Tori A Flat White

Then we're on a boat with Sara and Tim, with him wanting her to take some accountability for her actions. Gotta love having these conversations in a place where the only escape is choosing to dive into shark-infested Sydney Harbour. They start arguing and Sara says she thought they were moving on, but Tim says that the whole thing hurt him and he needs reassurance. Sara reiterates that they've spoken about the incident many times, but Tim wants to chat about it MORE. She says she doesn't know how many more times she needs to say she's sorry. Personally, I get Tim not being able to move on from it all, but I'm not sure if continuously having the same conversation is actually going to give him any benefit or the reassurance he's looking for.