MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 31: Jack’s Bestie Calls Tori A Flat White

Given that they're staying at Sara's in Sydney, we all thought we could collectively let out a sigh of relief that we were done watching Tim's best man (best known for his douchey best man speech ). But alas, he has returned. He hasn't even said a word yet and I'm like, fuck this. They tell BFF Ben that everything's mostly good between them (minus that teeny cheating scandal ) and Ben LEAPS at this. He asks her why she lied and she said that it was because she didn't want to upset Tim. He questions her on why she's flaring her nostrils and smiling, and I'm like, oh god. The other girl is sitting there quietly looking at this dude continue to yap on and on. Ben and Tim go outside, yap some more, and Tim says that he's got his guard up.