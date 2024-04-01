Tori starts off her vows by saying that she and Jack are two "strong, dominant people" and says that she spent a large part of her experiment defending him, saying that no one saw the Jack that she saw (you can say that again). Tori says that she got an "old school" love from Jack and that she never wants to stop making memories with him. No. No. No. She says that she is willing to give up being close to her family for him and that she's found her forever person. Jack doesn't crack one smile, one iota of emotion. Then he simply says, "Well done." Christ.