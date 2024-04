Finally, it's Jack's turn for vows. I'm already bracing myself for this clusterfuck. He kicks off by saying they've had each other's back during the experiment , admits that he has some flaws (there are more than a few, mate), and says that he's "demonstrated some extremely poor decision-making". Is Jack becoming... self-aware? But then he drops the line, saying that their biggest connecting factor in the experiment was having each other's backs, but according to Jack, this is bad, bad news. Because it's like they're teammates, NOT lovers. Jack then brutally says that he doesn't want a platonic relationship and that he and Tori aren't in love, so he's not sure that he can ask her to give up her life to move to the Gold Coast.