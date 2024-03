MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 32: Legend Has It Jayden Is Still Talking At Eden Today

Lucinda's up first and tells everyone her homestay was "pretty average". Tim says that it was the toughest week for him and went in operating at a 40% capacity. Of all people, Tori is the one to ask Tim about what went down, and it actually seems like a pretty respectful interaction between all of them. Timothy takes Lucinda aside and explains that he's frustrated at himself and he apologises to her and asks her to call him a dickhead whenever she wants. Hell yeah, call him a dickhead Luce, if it means repairing this relo!