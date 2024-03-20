MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 32: Legend Has It Jayden Is Still Talking At Eden Today

Meanwhile, Eden looks at the table like she's about to throw up and realises she actually doesn't want to be on the show anymore. We get another David Lynch-esque moment, slowly watching Eden spiralling until they end up leaving the dinner, not even whispering a word of explanation. Everyone nervously sips their wine. Jayden's like DRINK WATER! THAT'LL FIX IT! She's clearly got a lot of anxiety, but Jayden is like, how am I meant to deal with that? He starts going off at her and her up-and-down mood, and this friends, is how you don't help someone with anxiety.