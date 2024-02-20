MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 15: I Didn’t Have ‘Sad Cow Crying Montage’ On My Bingo Card

We wake up with Ridge and Jade who seem to be into each other, with Ridge saying Jade is a "lucky girl". That's not the word I'd use, but okay. Over to Madeleine and Ash, who have just arrived for their honeymoon in Ulladulla (again, I can't believe other people get to go to Fiji), while Stephen and Michael are honeymooning over in Tasmania. Stevey says he's struggling with Michael being matched prior, but Mike reassures him that he's attracted to him and feels like everything happens for a reason. Mike says the two of them are very compatible and really wants to make the relationship work. "I'm just going to do the best I can to be the best husband," Michael says. I loooooove them.