MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 15: I Didn’t Have ‘Sad Cow Crying Montage’ On My Bingo Card

Back in Tassie, Michael and Stephen are sharing a bath together, but after about 20 seconds, we're unfortunately back with Madeleine and Ash. I'm just begging for more Michael and Stephen time, please. Madeleine and Ash have dinner together, and the two of them look more stoked with each other... for now. Madeleine suddenly has a vision of Ash going to a deb ball, thinking that something bad happened there. "They're talking to me now," Madeleine says. "And they don't like me doing this." She sits there and says that "everyone wants to talk to [Ash]" and he's sitting there like, what the SHIT is going on. "I don't know what is going on," Ash says – and same, dude. "Things are good and then she starts hearing voices and they're talking about me," Ash says in a confessional, nervously laughing. I will say, this might be one of the most entertaining MAFS couples this season , but poor old Ash.