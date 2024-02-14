A Medium & A Queer Man: Meet The MAFS Intruders Of 2024

Between explosive dinner parties, quite odd Commitment Ceremonies, and genital cupping (???), it's already been a lot for the 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia. With Collins and Natalie already calling it quits just after the first Commitment Ceremony and one groom running away from the altar before he even got there, the MAFS overlords thought it was time we get treated to a shake-up — and we'd have to agree.
Finally, the intruders for season 11 of Married At First Sight Australia have been announced, and if you ask me, it's already looking like we've got more drama on the horizon. The intruders include two brides, with one who says she "isn't afraid to say what she thinks", while another bride is a medium.
Over on the groom front, we'll have three new additions to the cast, including a groom who reckons people don't like him because he's got tats (or something to that effect), a bloke who likes women with "tidy rigs", and finally what I assume is a groom for our gay icon, Michael, who's been cruelly TAKEN AWAY FROM US in the experiment.
Ahead, what you need to know about the MAFS season 11 intruders for 2024.
Jade, 26
Queensland, Executive Assistant
Say hello to Jade, a single mum with an 8-year-old daughter who has "no issues ruffling feathers" and "isn't afraid to say what she thinks". So you can probably expect that she'll bring a lot of drama to the dinner parties.
As she's been cheated on in the past (which seems to be a recurring theme this season), she says her walls are up and she has a tough exterior, but beneath that, she's a true romantic and wants the love you see in the movies.
Growing up in South Africa, Jade has seen arranged marriages work and believes that she can find love in MAFS.
Madeleine, 30
Victoria, Psychic Medium
Previously an actor, Madeleine had a drastic career change after a "life-altering ayahuasca experience opened Madeleine up to her gift of connecting with the spiritual world."
Now working as a medium, she admits her new job has kept her "isolated and single".
She previously broke up with her partner of nine years after realising she needed a "man in her life, not a boy".
I've got a feeling that she and Lucinda are going to get on like a house on fire.
Ash, 33
Victoria, Sales Manager
Describing himself as a "sensitive and caring guy", Ash says that he's worried women misjudge him because he's got tats (and definitely not because he doesn't believe in wearing socks with his shoes).
He says that he spends a lot of his time caring for his younger brothers and is ready to start a family.
With his last relationship ending eight years ago, Ash says that he has a tendency to fall for women who live overseas (same, bro).
He says he's got "old school morals" (which can be a red flag, if you ask me), and wants a partner who will accept him fully.
Stephen, 26
Western Australia, Hairdresser
This hairdresser says he's an empathetic deep thinker, has an opinion, and wants a partner who likes to be challenged.
With an Italian background, he's family-oriented and wants a partner who is, too (as well as someone with a good sense of humour and a great smile).
Stephen says he wants a monogamous and serious relationship, which he says is hard to find in the Perth queer community.
Remember Michael? The groom who had his husband-to-be walk away before they even met at the alter? We've got a feeling we're going to see him coupled up with Stephen — and I, for one, cannot wait to finally see him on our screens.
Ridge, 27
NSW, Psychiatric Nurse
This psychiatric nurse also juggles being a two-time Commonwealth Games weightlifter and says that despite his "playboy persona", he's ready to commit to the right woman.
However, he says he's never been ready for a serious relationship and puts work first usually.
He says that he can be loud, vain and cocky, so I can already tell I'm gonna hate this bloke. To top it off, Ridge likes women with "tidy rigs" who don't take themselves too seriously, because of course, he does.
When Will The Intruders Go Onto The Show?
Nine hasn't confirmed when we'll finally see them grace our screens, but based on previous years, we might see them as soon as next week!