MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 17: John Aitken Delivers A Feminism 101 Course

Andrea says that she might have put a bit of a block in the relationship and that she doesn't know how to push past the barrier she's put up. Richard says he's taken what she said on board and that they've lost what they had. Andrea speaks about her previous relationship and feeling disrespected, and that it might have triggered her. I really, really love her and this is actually quite nice to watch. Andrea speaks about the ways in which Richard is different from her previous partners and says he's a "good man". Richard gets emotional at this, and by this stage, I'm also getting emotional. "Not a lot of people say this about me," he admits. No, I'm not crying. There's just an OCEAN in my eyes. Thankfully, the two of them write 'STAY'.