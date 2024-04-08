MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 38: Jono & Ellie Reckon They’re On The Road To Love After Three Whole Weeks

Upon watching the compilation of their relationship, Tori says that she wants to leave and that the videos are confronting. Jack admits that he needs to think before he speaks. Tori says one of the toughest things in the relo wasn't Jack's actions, but people thinking their relationship wasn't real. But she doubles down on how legit their relationship is and says that when they're away from the experiment, they're great, and when they're back, it's a "shit fight". Then, the two of them end up WALKING. OUT. And leave the whole reunion while uttering "bullshit". Is the montage bullshit? The experts? Or perhaps Jack? We will never know...