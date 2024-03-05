MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 23: Jack Somehow Keeps Getting Worse

Lauren also calls him out, but Jack tells her to "shut up" — something that isn't even remotely surprising when we consider his treatment of her in the past. Finally, Tori has had enough and decides to walk away from the group, with old mate following her and sitting down for a chat. Jack says that there's no malice behind his comment, but Tori finally calls bullshit, saying that the comment was completely malicious. In a confessional, she says that she's never felt disappointed in him until now. Jack says that everyone's plotting against him and that he's just out here LIVIN'! There's not much more about this bloke that I can say that hasn't been said, but every time I see him on screen, I'm stressed and upset. Tori is concerned that she looks like an idiot for backing him, and it's hard to watch him gush about her relationship, seemingly in an effort to deflect and wrap her around his finger, all while she has very, very real concerns about him and his actions. Finally, Tori says that she can't support his actions after the whale comment. Yes, Tori!!!