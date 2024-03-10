“I Will Always Stand By Jack”: MAFS’ Tori On Why She’s Staying With Jack Despite His Actions

In the last week of Married At First Sight 2024, this season's most controversial groom has once again made headlines after allegedly referring to his fellow castmates as 'whales'. It's a comment that has since set the show spinning, being just one example of Jack's problematic behaviour on the show. Now, in tonight's Commitment Ceremony, we saw expert John Aitken confront Jack about his troubling history on the show.
The episode also saw Jack's on-screen wife, Tori Adams, officially put her foot down and say that she couldn't support his actions and that her trust for him was "in question". But in an exclusive Refinery29 Australia interview, Tori tells us that while she might not be able to support everything that Jack does, she will still stand by him.
"I will always stand by Jack," she says. "But I don't necessarily support each and everything that he chooses to do. That's really important for a lot of people to understand — you can be in a relationship and you can stand by your person, but not agree with what they're doing."
During recent episodes, Tori has aired for the first time (from what we're seeing, at least), a verbal disagreement with Jack's actions and inability to back him after he said the "whale" comment. "I kind of hit a point when I say to Jack, 'You know what, I actually can't support this. I'm not okay with it.'
“
"People need to see me put my foot down to him on camera."
Tori Adams
”
For Tori, she says that it was a "turning point" for their relationship. "You do hear me saying that I can't support this," she explains. "I think that was a turning point. Because people need to see me put my foot down to him on camera."
But Tori is quick to point out that just because she doesn't support something Jack's actions, it doesn't mean that she immediately needs to leave the relationship. "That doesn't mean that I pack my bags up and I leave him," she says. "I think if we all left our partners when we didn't support something that they said or did, we would be very lonely."
Tori tells us that while her and Jack might have their fair share of issues, they have the capacity to get through them. "Jack and I, we're very good communicators," she explains. "We're able to talk about everything and talk it out and not have these outrageous fights, or screaming and yelling profanities at each other. We just never did it. Every disagreement we had or every issue that I had with him, we would talk about it."
“
"The person that I got to know in our time together is not this crass person who doesn't respect women. He is, by far, one of the most respectful, supportive and genuine guys that I've ever been with."
Tori Adams
”
As for whether Tori's opinion on Jack has changed since seeing his actions unfold on the television screen? "Absolutely not," she says. "I lived with Jack for three months. I spent 24 hours a day with him. We actually had no time apart, it was just us. We were each other's best friends during filming."
Tori says that what audiences see on the screen might not be the whole truth when it comes to Jack's portrayal. "The person that I got to know in our time together is not this crass person who doesn't respect women. He is, by far, one of the most respectful, supportive and genuine guys that I've ever been with."
"I think it comes from being raised on these very traditional values — women don't open doors, women don't take out the trash. He's an old-school romantic — and that's the Jack I know."
When it comes to Jack's problematic comments, Tori argues that a lot of it comes down to the editing. "I myself said some pretty crazy things," she argues. "I'm the master of saying some really silly things. It's just wasn't shown."
"It is what it is," she says. "It's TV."