In past episodes, Jack has come under fire for a slew of problematic behaviour, including saying " muzzle your woman " in reference to Lauren. But Tori explains that when it comes to her and Jack — and their subsequent 'edit' on the show — audiences are only seeing a small portion of what's going on. "We see 1% of the story that comes from Lauren, and I'm not justifying what Jack said, but we all said outrageous and outlandish things," she says. "I don't like what Jack said, but he said them and then he apologised and we went on from there."