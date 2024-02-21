MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 16: What If We Put The Muzzle On Jack?

Jono and Lauren start arguing. Lauren is angry that Jono gave him that information then didn't support her, and Jono is miffed that his name was brought into the argument. Yikes. It's one thing to be annoyed to be brought into an argument, but it's a complete other thing to 1) Tell your wife said information, 2) Say that that information is incorrect when confronted by others, 3) Not stand up for your wife when another bloke tells her to put on a muzzle, and 4) Not stand up for her, period! I would like one (1) man to not be awful this season, please. Lauren walks out of the dinner party and to be honest, I'd be doing the same thing.