MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 16: What If We Put The Muzzle On Jack?

All the MAFS couples continue to pile in, and we get a cute little moment where Tristan wishes Timothy a happy Father's Day, which is a nice momenr of positivity before we enter into the abyss that is Jack. Mr Deece and Jade come in, and everyone is looking at this bloke like wtf?. Expert Alessandra asks for a translator and as a native English speaker, I would also like one, thanks. Ash and Miss Medium come in and Madeleine mispronounces Ulladulla. Finally, my angels Michael and Stephen arrive and the women all collectively lose their shit at Michael's return (same, babes). It's really lovely to see how hyped everyone is about it, and I would like to request a couple like them every season, thanks. Fewer Jacks, and twelve more Michaels and Stephens, thanks!