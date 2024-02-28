MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 20: You’ve Got A Foul Mouth, Says Bloke Who Yelled “Muzzle Your Woman”

Meanwhile, Sara and Tim are getting ready for the dinner party and seem very into each other. Lucinda and Timothy are also getting ready and Lucinda looks like a damn movie star. I wish there was more hype about her 'fit, but unfortunately, we're quickly thrust into a little video package, amping us up for the impending beef between Jayden and Timothy. Jayden is pissed off because he doesn't like the way Tim speaks to Lucinda, while Tim is miffed that a young bloke like him is interjecting himself into his marriage and "flicking [his] hair back like Fabio." Okay. Before they leave the house, Lucinda tells Timothy that she's gone commando. I'm not sure why she does this, but I'm grateful she does this. Our comic relief, our queen. We cannot help but stan.