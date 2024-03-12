MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 27: Petition For The Bullshit Investigators To Make An Appearance Every Ep, Thanks

Continuing the Feedback Week shenanigans, Cass and Tristan are tasked with writing a feedback letter to Jade and Ridge and the both of 'em are like, Jade has a kid, Ridge needs to grow up. Fair. Meanwhile, we get a montage of Ridge cleaning, which might be one of the most boring things I've ever seen in my life, no biggie. Jade tells the camera that Ridge is actually really good behind the scenes and these two are actually pretty cute, even though Jade might end up becoming the mother to another child (Ridge. The child is Ridge.)