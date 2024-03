MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 27: Petition For The Bullshit Investigators To Make An Appearance Every Ep, Thanks

Then we're back with Sara and Tim, with Sara really upset over Jayden's interrogation . Sara says that no one is willing to believe her and is upset that no one really understands their relationship. Even though she's broken his trust, Tim's sad to see her sad. Then Sara actually verbally admits to emotionally cheating , which is wild. I legitimately didn't think that would happen. Tim says that he needs to see a big change from her to see that she's in it and she starts crying. IMO, Sara is getting sledged faaaaar more than any dude on this show — and she hasn't even done anything half as bad as them.