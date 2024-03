Meanwhile, Tim is rattled after the whole Sara thing. He reveals that he's written not one, not two, but THREE pages of gripes about Sara and all I can think in this moment is that Ben would have loved this 3. Tim tells Sara that she needs to put in effort if she wants the relationship to work and puts his foot down, saying that he can't be in a toxic relationship again. Sara reads the lengthy list and apologises to him. They have a little cuddle and it looks like all is well and good. Cool, can we stop with the disproportionate outrage about her alleged 'cheating' now?!