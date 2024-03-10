MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 25: Sara, Was It A Nice Dress Or A Nice Top? The People Need To Know

We kick off with Lucinda and Timothy, and these two are soooo into each other right now. Hell yeah! Then we cut to a compilation of all the other couples reacting to Sara's 'cheating' allegations. Unsurprisingly, Tim and Sara have spent the night apart, with Tim saying he's "drained" and the "trust is broken". He reckons he's had his heart broken, and I'm like, please, can you chill out? You've literally known each other for like three weeks. We get another dramatic flashback montage which allegedly shows Sara's shady behaviour, but are we conveniently missing the fact that Sara went out with her ex and a bunch of her friends? The longer this thing goes on, the more I'm edging towards Team Sara. If not just because I'm tired of these hypocritical blokes commenting on Sara's 'cheating', when in reality, they've likely done it all themselves in the past. I know I'm going to eat my words, but oh well.