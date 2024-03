MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 21: Ben Gets Called A Sociopath, Is Surprisingly Emotionless

Next, my besties Lucinda and Tim are up on the couch. Expert Mel starts off by saying that there are lots of people who have an issue with Tim and their relationship. Tim says that everyone tells it like it is and reiterates, again, that he needs to warm up to relationships. Someone, get this man a heater!!! Jayden interjects and says that the "slow burn thing is getting old", and honestly, I'm genuinely confused as to why Jayden just cares so much about the two of them gettin' down and dirty. Lucinda has had enough, and gently tells Jayden that they're doing the relationship at a pace that Tim is comfortable with and that she's happy and feeling good about the whole thing. You go, girl.