MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 10: Jack Has To Be Taking The Piss

Next up for the Intimacy Week task is Tim and Lucinda, who also need to stare into each other's eyes and seem to reach a bit of a breakthrough on the intimacy front. But it's not long before things go downhill (again), and these two are honestly flip-flopping so much that it's lowkey giving me whiplash. Tim explains that he went into bed the previous night, where Lucinda apparently said, "I hope you don't mind, I don't have a shirt on" — something that he said was overwhelming for him. "Maybe come to bed with a shirt on," he says to Lucinda, but she pushes back in a confessional, saying that he sleeps in just his underwear so she should be able to do the same. "It goes both ways," she says, before saying he's "got some boobs on him too". Lucinda, I love you, but this isn't it. I'm begging these two to figure it out.