MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 35: I’ve Got An Affection Erection For Lauren Telling Jono Off

I never thought there would be a couple more chaotic than Jack and Tori, so much so that it feels like we're calming down jumping from Lauren and Jono's ceremony to these two. But alas, we're with Tori and her mum (who is a spitting image of her!) and they chat about how much Tori likes Jack. Meanwhile, Jack meets up with YET ANOTHER CLIENT at the pub. STOP MEETING UP WITH CLIENTS! THEY ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS! He talks about how into him Tori is, yet seemingly not speaking about how into Tori he is. Tori's mum is concerned that she's giving up everything for Jack, while he is only giving up half of his bed.