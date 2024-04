MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 35: I’ve Got An Affection Erection For Lauren Telling Jono Off

Of course, the two of them, who are living in separate apartments, are given a video of their wedding, set to sparkly music (which Lauren laughs at). We see that Jono says that he has a good sense of humour, and I'm left wondering where this alleged humour was all season. Jono says that he thought the experts had found him "the one" and wonders how they got to the stage they're at now. Well, it began with a text message, Jono. Then about one hundred more text messages . Lauren, always an icon, reflects on the video and says that Jono was "boring as ever". Meanwhile, Jono 'thanks' the experts for rubbing it in his face for "how bad it is now". Don't blame the experts, mate.