MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 34: Jono Texts Ellie 100+ Times Bc They’re Just Really Really Really Good Mates

- Jono texted Ellie, she didn't text him first (even though he said she had).

- The first message was asking if she got home okay (?).

- He's spoken to six or seven people after the experiment.

- He can't belieeeeeeve this is such a big deal.

- Jono reckons there are only 50 messages between the two of them (and he messages Stephen more!!!).

- Ellie has joked about Jono being old.

- He thought Ellie would have known when her birthday is.

- He thinks Ellie is good looking but there's nothing going on between them.

- He does not apologise.