We watch everyone arrive for what seems like thirty solid minutes, including Cass, Andie and Richard (sans scarf). Jayden waits about two minutes before he starts kicking up about Sara and Tim still being together, hinting that their relo is actually total trash and sharing a big ol' secret — that Tim wished he left Sara during the final vows. Jayden reckons he was just "too scared" to say no to her, and even if this is true, I just cannot stand the fact that it's Jayden who's once again on his high horse about his relationship given the way he acted most of the season. Sorry babes.