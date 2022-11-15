The “Chill Girl” Is Dead — But She Only Ever Held Us Back

Bhat’s initial video "went viral almost immediately" and she still receives "people's anecdotes, miseries and accolades" today. Her favourite message so far is, "this made me realise I didn't have to be passive". Clearly, there are many women who are tired of feeling like they have to participate in this performance. But the purpose of collectively retiring the "chill girl" is not to further divide women into self-proclaimed categories, and instead, free us from the patriarchal burden of overanalysing how palatable our needs are. With this in mind, Bhat thinks young women need to "raise the bar for crazy". "If we each tackle what's considered 'too much' in our own dating lives, we can make the dating scene as a whole so much healthier," she says.