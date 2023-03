Women Over 45 Are Everywhere On Our Screens All At Once. That’s A Good Thing.

It was a history-making moment , not only because Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win her category (and the second woman of colour after Halle Berry in 2002 to take home the golden statue in the ceremony’s 95-year history). It was notable because Yeoh is 61 years old, making her almost 20 years older than the average female Oscar winner for an acting role. Which on its own is exciting news. But, what makes Yeoh’s win even more monumental is the fact that, in an industry that has historically favoured giving award-winning performances to younger women, Yeoh wasn’t the only nominee — and winner — in her 60s. Beaming from the audience as Yeoh accepted her award to a standing ovation were Jamie Lee Curtis, a first-time Oscar nominee and winner of Best Supporting Actress , and Angela Bassett , whose first nom was almost 30 years ago for her turn as Tina Turner in What's Love Got To Do With It. Both women are 64 years old. And while it may not sound like anything special, three women over the age of 60 nominated and winning major awards later into their careers in Hollywood *is* a big deal — and something to be excited about.