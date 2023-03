Angela Bassett Doesn’t Owe The Oscars A Thing — Not Even A Smile

Beyond my natural instinct to want to defend Bassett (that’s Muva!), I have so much empathy for her in that moment and in the conversation that resulted from it because I’ve been in her position. All Black women have. We know that society holds us to the highest standards while simultaneously leaving us no margin for error. Misogynoir demands that we always be the best and brightest in every room — the most talented, the most put together, the friendliest — but it also intentionally strips us of our humanity in the process. The emotions of Black women are rarely respected or taken into consideration within these spaces. Having a bad day at work and being quieter than usual? People take issue with it and single you out. Standing up for yourself in an unfair situation? You’re quick to be labelled “aggressive” or “intimidating.” Even when you’re on the opposite end of the emotional spectrum, happily doing your thing and feeling yourself á la Beyoncé , it’s a problem. They want to humble us in triumph and then ask us not to be human in defeat. The perpetual policing of our emotions is the reason why so many of us are constantly performing happiness and trying to be agreeable, even to our own detriment. It’s not about masking or trying to fit in; it’s about survival.