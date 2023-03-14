Angela Bassett Doesn’t Owe The Oscars A Thing — Not Even A Smile

Here’s the thing: losing sucks. No matter what field or industry you’re in, no matter which way you look at it, not winning is a crappy feeling, and it doesn’t get easier the older you are or the longer you’ve been in the game. In Bassett’s case, it probably feels even worse because it’s yet another slap in the face. After an awards season (there are multiple other award shows that lead up to the Oscars and act as predictors of the winners) where Bassett was the clear favourite, her omission from the winners’ circle is even more frustrating. It’s a reminder that no matter how talented she is — and she is so talented — her work may never be good enough for this establishment.