Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Coming For That EGOT

“When we are in a time like this, when so many of the things that my parents told me as a child of the ‘60s that those things would be gone, that we would not have to fight the many ‘isms’ we are up against now, including gun violence. The fact that we are still having to deal with racism, that people are still having to say, ‘Well, do you really believe in feminism?’ These’ isms’ that people are still considering, it can be mind boggling. But, I have hope that singing this song, it’s the faith that the dark past has taught me, it's the hope that this present has brought me. We carry on and we gird ourselves up to continue fighting the good fight and let everybody add their voice to the chorus and let us sing in the harmonies.”