Exactly How To Watch The Oscars 2024 In Australia — & Everything Else You Need To Know

After the year that brought us #barbenheimer, the 2024 Oscars is shaping up to be one of the most exciting award ceremonies of recent years.
The race for Best Picture includes the cultural phenomenons that were Barbie and Oppenhemier, plus breakout hits Past Lives and Anatomy of a Fall.
The ceremony will be held in March with the best actors, writers and directors from around the world descending on Hollywood to walk the Oscars red carpet.
Here’s everything we know about the 2024 Oscars and where you can watch the ceremony.
When Do The 2024 Oscars Take Place?
The 96th Annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles — which means Australians can watch it on Monday, March 11.
Where Can I Watch The 2024 Oscars In Australia?
You will be able to watch the 2024 Oscars free on Channel 7 and 7Plus in Australia. It will be aired live during the day, with an encore screening at night (with exact times yet to be confirmed). 7Bravo will also broadcast the E!Live from the Red Carpet Broadcast, and you'll also be able to catch our favourite looks on Refinery29 Australia.
It hasn’t been confirmed yet whether the ceremony will be available to stream online on the Academy’s website.
Who Is Hosting The 2024 Oscars?
Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the awards this year, for the fourth time.
“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said in the Academy’s media release.
His wife Molly Kimmel is also returning to produce the awards show.
“Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humour, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around. We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show,” said Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan.
Who Is Presenting At The 2024 Oscars?
The presenters for the 2024 Oscars have not been announced yet but the Academy should start announcing the presenters in the lead up to the ceremony.
Where Is The 2024 Oscars Taking Place?
The 2024 Oscars will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will feature live performances from some of the nominees for Best Original Song, which include Billie Eilish (who is also performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards), Jon Batiste and Mark Ronson.
Who’s Nominated For The 2024 Oscars?
Oppenheimer has led the nominations this year with 13 nods. Poor Things, which stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, has received 11 nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Lily Gladstone, is up for 10 awards. And finally, Barbie, the breakout hit of 2023, has received eight nominations.
Along with Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie, The Holdovers, American Fiction, The Zone of Interest, Poor Things, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, and Maestro have been nominated for Best Picture.
Notably, Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone could become the first Native American woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress. She will be competing against Emma Stone for Poor Things, Annette Bening for Nyad, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, and Carey Mulligan for Maestro.
While Barbie’s Margot Robbie has not received a nod for Best Actress, America Ferrara is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, where she delivered a monologue about the unfair expectations placed on women.
The nominations for Best Actor include Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.
