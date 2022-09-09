How Do Hetero Couples Divvy Up Chores? 11 Aussie Women Weigh In

When it comes to dealing with household chores, women in heterosexual relationships have traditionally borne the brunt of the work. Homemakers, caretakers, caregivers, housekeepers, housewives, stay-at-home girlfriends, domestic goddesses — these are all expressions of the unpaid labour of the 'second shift', which has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
The unequal gendered distribution of housework continues to be a topic of discourse. But in relationships where women take on more than their share, there is more conflict, less satisfaction and even less sex.
Here, 11 Refinery29 Australia readers in heterosexual relationships write in and tell us how they split up the household duties with their male partner — and the mental load that comes with it.