Similarly, in the film itself, the ensemble cast sports a museum's worth of heritage Barbie ensembles that stem from a childlike sense of fun. Perhaps that speaks to the film's female director Greta Gerwig, who has proved in her short directorial career with enterprises like Ladybird and Little Women that stories about women, told by women, allow us to see through to their most human parts. Ironic, considering Robbie is playing one of the most famous pieces of plastic in history. But seeing the Aussie star skate around Venice Beach in neon yellow rollerblades and a Jane Fonda-esque '80s unitard, feels so much more fun than any seminal female character we've seen portrayed on screen in a long time.