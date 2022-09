1:30pm — I have a scan appointment for my IVF treatment. In our quest for E., my partner went through two IUI treatments (intrauterine insemination) and two rounds of IVF. We had to go through a few rounds before she became pregnant with E. All up, it came to about $30,000 out of pocket. Now, we want to bring a second child into the world. This time, I will be carrying the baby. We wanted to use the remaining embryos we had, but unfortunately, I miscarried at nine weeks back in February. I'm a pretty logical thinker and knew that the body was taking care of itself, so I shouldn't blame myself for the miscarriage. In July, I did a second embryo transfer which did not stick. Now, we're onto the third try and our second last embryo. If these don't work, our backup plan is for me to do IVF with my eggs and the same donor. We've spent about $7,000 on my transfers so far. The lady who does my scan today is really nice. She tells me that I'll need to trigger myself later for an embryo transfer on Saturday. I don't pay anything today as it's covered by the fertility clinic.