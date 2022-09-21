11:00am — I love my doctor and the nurses at the clinic, which makes it an easier process. A transfer only takes a couple of minutes — they get the embryo in place, check it with a microscope, and then release it. After this comes a two-week wait. I might get pregnant, but I need to wait for my blood results to know. Every pang and sore boob could be a really good sign or it could be a sign that you're about to get your period. My partner and I promised we wouldn't do at-home pregnancy tests because they can be inaccurate based on the meds I take. I try not to get my hopes up during this time. My card gets pre-authorised for $4,645 — hopefully, I'll get about 25% back in Medicare rebates. $4,645