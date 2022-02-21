Asking difficult questions in a job interview can feel daunting when you're trying to paint yourself as an enthusiastic team player. But it's really important you ask what you need to ask, to ensure the job is going to be a good fit. Tamara emphasises the need for dedicated space to ask questions. Perhaps it's time for us to interview them. "An interview is often seen as the employer asking all of the questions but it should be seen as a two-way conversation and the candidate should be given just as much time/opportunity to raise any questions they may have." According to Belinda, important questions to ask in 2022 centre around hybrid working and company culture. "Today, Gen Z candidates want to feel valued, visible and cared for. They want their voices heard," she says. "Younger generations are coming into the workforce and saying, 'You know what, I'm not going to put up with what you put up with. If I want to take a month off, I'm going to take a month off. If I want to, I'll tell you that I'm feeling frustrated or call out a microaggression. I want you as a leader to have the skills to do that.' I feel that is a really positive shift."