Considering the fact that they’re nearly universally despised, you have to wonder why these questions exist in the first place. Their origin is actually a bit fuzzy. In the early aughts, the prevailing wisdom was that they were used during Google interviews. But in a 2010 post on her website , Gayle Laakmann McDowell, who had been a software engineer at Google and served on the company’s hiring committee, said that this wasn’t true. “Years ago, rumours used to circulate about Microsoft interviews,” she wrote. “They were the hot, new company that everyone wanted to work for. With envy came the urban myths. These rumours have since been transferred to Google, and will surely be transferred to some new company in due time. Bloggers — always desperate for links and traffic — have capitalised on this, with scary articles about their ‘ nightmare interview ’ and ‘crazy questions’. Let's just stop this right now, shall we? [sic]” She went on to state that brain teasers are explicitly banned at Google (and Microsoft) during interviews.