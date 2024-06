12 Alternative French Manicure Ideas To Brighten Up Winter

Using two strips of colour at the tip instead of a single strip of white, the double French manicure provides ample opportunity to experiment. This one by 2am London pairs a soft violet block colour with a purple glitter for a playful take on French tips. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Grape Shifter, $7.69 , provides the perfect hint of sparkle if you want to try it yourself. We also love the below wavy, neon take on the trend by digital creator Suman . It's especially suited to summer.