11 Double French Manicure Ideas That Are Cooler Than The Classic

While nail art trends come and go faster than you can say “glazed donut”, there is one nail look that never dwindles in popularity: the French manicure. New interpretations of this classic nail style emerge each season, like the “deconstructed” French manicure, micro French tips, a muted French manicure and the chic French fade. There’s no denying that this timeless style has to be one of the most versatile manicures to opt for. It’s this latest iteration of the French manicure that has really got us excited for our next salon appointment, though.
Enter: the double French manicure.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Also known as “floating French tips”, the double French follows the same arched style as the classic French manicure, but with two strips of colour at the tip instead of the single strip of white. It provides the perfect opportunity to play with different shades and widths and is pretty straightforward to achieve in a salon, or even at home if you have a small nail art brush.
“I think floating French tips really resonate because of their versatility,” explains Kirsten Hazell, nail technician and CEO and founder of London Grace. “The negative space created by the design can showcase the natural nail while also adding a touch of colour in an interesting way. It’s the perfect nail art if you want your nails to make a statement and still look elegant.”
Ahead, we’ve pulled together 11 of our favourite double French manicure ideas to inspire your next nail appointment.
Golden Touch
The sliver of gold at the tips of this otherwise simple French manicure by Alexandra Teleki adds a subtle hint of sparkle. It’s a chic nod to the double French trend and an undeniable winner for wedding season.
Ruby Red
A glossy red polish always looks good — and it looks even better when used to create these beautiful floating French tips by nail artist Iram Shelton.
Pastel Pop
Pastel minimalism is dominating in this spring’s biggest nail trends. These candy-coloured tips by Zara at The Nail Gal look so good paired with a more dialled-down nude base.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Neon Glow
Proving that negative space manicures aren’t just for minimalists, this vibrant orange double French style by nail artist and content creator Sadie Jordan is so playful.
Electric Blue
Floating French tips provide the perfect opportunity to experiment with nail polish shades that you might otherwise steer clear of. This ’80s-inspired cobalt blue nail art by Karma looks so crisp teamed with a simple nude base. Not sold on cobalt? The trend is equally as cute with baby blue, like these right angle tips by nail artist and educator Bryony Howell.
Technicolour Clash
While a lot of the double French nail art looks leave some bare space between the lines, this one pairs a vibrant tip with a micro line of contrasting colour for a kaleidoscopic effect. Look to Melanie Graves for inspiration.
Monochrome Tips
Why were French tips ever white when black looks this good? From the almond-shaped nails to the effortlessly sophisticated onyx double tips, this nail art by Iram Shelton is simple yet striking.
Gilded Pine
This teeny-tiny line of gold would pair perfectly with basically any nail colour, but these deep forest green tips are undeniably captivating. Take inspiration from nail artist Amy Le.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Open Space
Taking negative space to the extreme by bringing the second line of colour down past the midpoint of the nail, these micro metallic lines by manicurist Megan prove that sometimes simple nail art can be the most impactful.
Rose Gold
There’s a cute preppiness to this double French look by Amy Le, where instead of leaving the floating gold lines blank, they’ve been filled with a pop of candy pink polish.
Minimal Simplicity
Pared back and elegant, there’s no arguing with how stylish this simple take on floating French tips looks. Courtesy of Kenzo Nail Studio, it’s a graceful nod to the classic French manicure, but with a modern upgrade.