The “Invisible” French Manicure Is A Chic Upgrade From The Original

The best invisible French manicures require a steady hand to create that ultra-fine French tip outline, so for the most precise finish you’re undoubtedly best off asking for this style in a salon. However, if you do fancy trying it yourself at home then Shelton recommends getting a fine liner or detailing brush and taking it slowly. “It’s really quite simple; you just need to ensure that you take your time and keep that outline really thin,” she says. While you can have fun experimenting with different colours, the best invisible French manicures have an ultra-polished finish. “Always seal it with a top coat for that super glossy look,” advises Sophia.