The “Invisible” French Manicure Is A Chic Upgrade From The Original

The immediately obvious difference between the invisible French manicure and the classic French is that there is no opaque white tip. “Traditionally, a French manicure is focused on highlighting the tip of the nail with a solid color, most commonly a sheer nude base paired with a white tip,” explains Shelton. The invisible French, however, uses negative space where color is classically used. “The negative space tip is definitely more minimal, yet it’s also more eye-catching,” says Shelton. “It’s popular year on year, but even more so in summer with pops of color being used to outline the tip.”