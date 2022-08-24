So what exactly is the point of a Brazilian manicure? "The benefits are said to be a longer lasting wear time," says Ami, "as nails are fully immersed in colour right down to the cuticles." The technique also promises a more precise paint job with no edges left uncovered. If you're not super accurate when it comes to painting your nails, Ami says that this method is an easy way to do them without the worry of being neat. "The clean-up process at the end is what gives the results — not your painting skills."