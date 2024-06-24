11 Summer Pedicure Colors That Go With Pretty Much Everything

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Although sandal season might be taking its sweet time to arrive here in the UK, summer has technically begun and that means I'm jumping at any opportunity to ditch the dad trainers and socks and slip into a more summery shoe. But as someone who is already indecisive about nail colors, choosing a versatile summer pedicure color can be a real conundrum. If you're in the same boat, I’ve spoken to the best nail experts in the business and they’ve assured me that summer 2024 is all about embracing a pedicure that goes with everything.
From French tips to neon brights, the beauty of summer’s hottest pedicure colours lies in their versatility. To make sure that you’re fully in the loop, we’re sharing the experts' predictions of the shades that everyone will be wearing on their feet this summer.
French Toes
There’s no doubt that French tips are going to dominate as one of the biggest pedicure trends for summer 2024, with nail artist Julia Diogo modeling the trend perfectly here. Milly Mason, the queen of the polished pedi, notes it as her number one summer look. “French tips are just a classic,” Milly says. “They’re super chic and go with everything.”
Cobalt Blue
Blue is one of the hottest shades for nails and toes this year so it’s no surprise that it’s emerging as a popular pedicure choice for summer. “Bright blues are having a real moment, from azure hues to cobalt blues,” explains Kirsten White, founder of London Grace. Recreate Hannah Slade's vibrant blue pedicure at home with the Essie Nail Lacquer in Butler Please.
Tangerine
An orange pedicure for summer isn’t exactly groundbreaking but this season's shade is more of a creamy tangerine than a luminescent orange shock. It pairs perfectly with metallic accessories as Ellie Yates demonstrates with her Chanel dad sandals. Get the look with OPI Nature Strong Nail Polish in Bee The Change.
Butter Yellow
With all the warmth of a sunshine yellow but the wearability of a neutral, butter yellow is a great pedicure option if you really can’t make up your mind. “This fun pastel tone adds a pop of color to your look while still being super wearable,” says Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director at Townhouse. Almost every nail expert I speak to swears by Chanel Le Vernis in 129 Ovni, for achieving the perfect butter yellow shade at home.
Rainbow Brights
If maximalist nails are more your vibe, worry not. Ultra-bright pedicures are in, too. “We’re starting to see more and more requests for bold and vibrant tones,” says Huber-Millet. “Sunshine yellows, bright lavenders and magenta pinks will bring a burst of sunshine to your look.” If you can’t choose just one? Make like @nailsbyaimeegc and wear all your favorite shades at once.
Gold Tips
Alternative French manicures have been a huge trend this year and their influence can be seen on the pedicures emerging from salons right now, too. Gleaming metallics look so good when they catch the light during summer, as this chic gold French tip pedicure by Coiff’emoi Salon proves. Essie Nail Lacquer in Good As Gold, is a rich metallic shade with a beautiful, high-shine finish.
Glossy Black
“Something slightly different is trending this year: a super glossy, glass-look, black pedicure paired with a bright sandal is a real head-turner,” explains Milly. As unexpected as it sounds, the jet black pedicure that she has created here really might be the most classic way to wear your toenails this summer. Milly suggests prepping nails with a base coat like Chanel La Base Camelia, for a smooth base and to protect your toenails from stains.
Lavender Chrome
Vanilla chrome nails were everywhere last summer but this year it’s all about the lavender chrome look — for manicures and pedicures. For a truly impactful chrome finish, you can’t beat getting your toenails painted professionally in a salon but OPI Nail Lacquer in Glazed N' Amused, will help you recreate the glazed finish at home.
Grasshopper Green
Green in all its glory makes a vibrant and fun choice for toes during sandal season and nail artist Amy Guy’s lively pedicure is providing serious summer inspiration. Recreate the look at home with OPI Nail Lacquer in Pricele$$.
Peony Pink
This pedicure color is a classic for a reason, with manicurist Sarah Woods describing it as the “Chanel of pedicures”. Whether you go for an all-over wash of color or use it as the base shade for a French tip look, there’s no doubting that a sheer pink is one of the most versatile summer pedicure tones. “One of my all-time favorites is OPI Bubble Bath; a soft and delicate pink that screams summer romance and elegance,” says Juanita.
Rhubarb Red
A red pedicure is always a good idea but this summer it’s all about a vibrant shade of red with pink undertones — just like freshly picked rhubarb. Manucurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Bougainvillea, is perfect for this trend, much like these toes painted by nail artist Karin on Instagram.