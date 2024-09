A Reformed Nail Biter On Her Journey To Healthy, Strong Nails

Dr. Stern is quick to point out that everyone’s case is different, but this resonated with me deeply. “What works for one person often does not in another. I like to discuss a lot of different tactics, give my patients options, and tailor the approach based on the individual,” she explains. “For example, if a patient’s cuticles are very damaged and are therefore at a higher risk for infection, I will not recommend weekly manicures. If down the road, that patient has made clinical progress and the cuticles [have] healed, we will then consider incorporating salon visits at that point — if the patient is someone who does better when the nails are manicured.” For a budding beauty lover like myself who admired salons from afar, having enough of a nail bed to get a manicure was motivation enough for me to eventually quit the habit.