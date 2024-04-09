I Thought My Lip Biting Habit Was Harmless — Then An Expert Set Me Straight

Say you’d rather avoid needles; it’s likely you already rely on an abundance of lip balms to alleviate dry, flaky lips — but be mindful of the ingredients. “Anything that draws more attention to the lips is best avoided if [lip biting] is something you suffer from,” advises Dr. Mahto. Ingredients like menthol (a chemical naturally found in peppermint) and camphor (a fragranced oil derived from wood) can cause a tingling sensation and drive awareness of your lips, prompting you to bite and pick at the skin more, says Dr. Mahto.