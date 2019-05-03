Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
OPI Nail Polish
Beauty
This Is The Perfect Nail Polish For Your Wedding
by
Megan Decker
More from OPI Nail Polish
Beauty
7 Summer-Perfect Pedicure Shades To Pick Up Before Memorial Day
Megan Decker
May 3, 2019
Beauty
9 Neon Nail Colors That'll Bring Summer To Your Fingers
Megan Decker
May 2, 2019
Beauty
Priyanka Chopra's Shimmery Mani-Pedi Is A Spring Nail Trend In The Making
Megan Decker
May 2, 2019
Beauty
Spring's Most On-Trend Manicures Are So Easy To DIY
Chalk it up to Instagram, or the jewelry designers creating the prettiest stackable gold signet rings that just beg to be paired with a perfect mani, but
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Why A Baby-Pink Manicure Feels So Right For Spring
A few weeks ago, you may have been obsessed with the sleek, timeless look of glossy jet-black fingernails. Then, the jelly bean-inspired, rainbow manicure
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
11 Fresh, Spring-y Manicures That Will Impress Everyone At Easter...
Innocently finger-scrolling through your spring calendar can be a double-edged sword: On the one hand, you're probably pumped for that rapidly approaching
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Flattering Nail-Polish Colors To Get You Ready For Sandal Season
The second week of April is when most of us start itching for a pedicure. Whether you're going on vacation somewhere tropical, or just feeling
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Bright & Sunny Nail-Polish Colors To Grab Before Your Spring Ma...
We consider springtime a vibe, as opposed to a season. You're wearing your favorite white eyelet blouse, enjoying the afternoon sunshine streaming through
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Gradient Manicure Is Everyone's Favorite Spring Accessory
The next time you go to paint your nails, instead of choosing one solid color, why not bring 'em all to the party instead? The manicure trend you've
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Chicest Glitter Polishes To Grab Before Coachella
When you're standing in a sea of fringed crop tops and white cowboy boots under the Indio sun, you want to make sure the little details set you apart from
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Prom Manicures That Are So Much Cooler Than A French Tip
Every prom season, a flood of 18-year-old girls swarms the local nail salon. And no matter if their dresses are blue, green, gold, or sparkly, they're all
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Breakout Nail-Polish Colors That Will Be
Huge
This Spring
The most common strategy for choosing a nail color is to fall back on whatever feels the most seasonally appropriate. This time of year, that probably
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Nail-Art Trends Blowing Up On Instagram Right Now
Nail art has come a long way since a toothpick-dotted flower made your middle school dance outfit feel extra special. Now most salons feature at least
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Rainbow Nails Are Trending — & Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Fan
Kendall Jenner has been very into her nails as of late. This spring, she's worn conventional solid polish colors — like glossy black and sheer nude —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kendall Jenner Finally Wore Her Cow-Print Manicure
When Kendall Jenner does anything — wears green liner, contemplates bangs, lends her face to a controversial campaign — it trends on Twitter faster
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Cutest Green Nail Art For A St. Patty's Day Manicure Tha...
St. Patrick's Day is this weekend, which means there'll be steins of beer lining the bar, too many "Kiss Me I'm Irish" T-shirts to count, and green
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Nude Nail Polishes That Have Reached Best-Seller Status
Shopping for nude nail polish can be a crapshoot. But the next time you're standing under the fluorescent lights of your local Target, rotating 10
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Prettiest Green Nail Polishes To Complete Your St. Patrick&#x...
We're seeing a steady slew of surprisingly wearable — and super-flattering — green shades flooding into spring trend reports, which can only mean one
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
11 Feminist Manicures You'll Want To Wear All Year Long
It's easy to get emotional thinking about all we have to celebrate on International Women's Day. Wherever you are in your life, whatever your grand
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Nail-Polish Colors That Are Basically Spring Break In A Bottle
Ah, spring break. Even if you've been out of school since 2011, there's something universally nostalgic about the idea of taking a full ten days off of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Bejeweled Nail Looks To Inspire Your Mardi Gras Mani
With billions of beads, eccentric masks, and a rainbow of feather boas, Mardi Gras is not a holiday renowned for its subtly. The celebration, otherwise
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Breakout Nail-Art Trend Was Made For Minimalists
If you use the words "simple" and "low-key" to describe your taste in nail art, you probably already follow Betina Goldstein on Instagram. The editorial
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Ombré Nail-Art Ideas You’ll Want To Try This Weekend
Pulling off a nail-art look at home is inherently daunting. No matter how much you want itsy-bitsy silver stars on your fingers, you know the safest bet
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
What Are Those White Spots On My Nails — & How Do I Get Rid Of Them?
A mysterious bruise is enough to turn anyone into a hypochondriac on the spot. From that misshapen black-and-blue splotch on your shin to the unexplained
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Glossy Black Manicure Is Ruling New York Fashion Week
Choosing a nail polish says a lot about what you're into at the moment, which is why we often gravitate toward pretty, seasonal colors, like sage green or
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
11 Manicures With Teeny-Tiny Hearts You'll Want To Wear Well...
Not to spook you into making any kind of impulse decision, but considering Valentine's Day is just two days away, the next nail-polish color you choose
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Prettiest Pink Nail Polishes Ever Created, According To The Pros
Like a Chanel quilted crossbody bag, there's something inherently classic about pink nail polish. The tiny glass bottle of paint for your fingernails
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Base Coats That Will
Actually
Help Your Manicur...
For the most part, the effortless "cool-girl" aesthetic only goes as far as your fingertips. Softly smudged eyeliner and red lipstick blurred just over
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The 7 Top Coats Nail Pros Actually Use To Make Polish Last & Last
The best — and most underrated — thing about top-coat nail polish is that it always looks good. There's no need to weigh undertones or self-reflect to
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Super Bowl Nail Ideas — Even If You Just Watch The Commercials
Whether you're a loyal football fan with a vintage Tom Brady jersey to prove it, or you're just now realizing L.A. has a football team, chances are better
by
Megan Decker
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted