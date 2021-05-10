Selena Gomez Wears Her French Manicure “With A Flipside”

If you have long nails and you've been leaving the undersides bare, Selena Gomez is about to turn your world upside down. For the artist's appearance at Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert over the weekend, celebrity nail pro Tom Bachik designed a manicure that made a statement in the most understated way.
Yesterday, Bachik — who does the nails of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, and Selma Blair — shared a photo to Instagram of the creative design. "French twist with a flipside," he called it, crediting the three classic OPI nail polishes he used: Big Apple Red, Alpine Snow, and Black Onyx. The glossy black and white come together to create a graphic deep-French tip, while the candy-apple red peeks out from the backside of Gomez's nails, achieving the nail-art equivalent to the red bottom of a Christian Louboutin stiletto.
The red-bottom manicure complemented the dress Gomez wore for her hosting duties during Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, put on by international advocacy organization Global Citizen. The goal of the event, which featured special guests like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was to inspire vaccine confidence and encourage people to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone.
This spring, the exaggerated-French manicure has been the inspiration for so many celebrity nail-art designs. Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope recently sported matching leopard-print French tips, and Kylie Jenner played with her own version of the look using rainbow-bright polish and a ‘70s-inspired, abstract swirl pattern. But to her credit, Gomez seems to be the first to adapt the classic French with a pop of red on the "flipside."
