My Beloved Teenage Lip Gloss Is Back — & Better Than Ever

...And no, it doesn't burn or tingle like other plumping glosses on the market! It feels minty-fresh. The shade I'm wearing (pictured right), Kitten, is a beautiful upgrade from my beloved glittery beige color of yore. My only gripe? If you're not careful, the twist-up tip can result in a lot of product overflow — but it's nothing a conservative number of clicks (1-2 max) can't fix for the perfect amount to apply to your pout.