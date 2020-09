My Beloved Teenage Lip Gloss Is Back — & Better Than Ever

They say you never forget your first — and, let me tell you, I will never forget my first big-girl beauty product: Stila's twist-up vanilla lip gloss. I was just a wee 13-year-old whose eventual beauty career was still just a twinkle in my eye, but swiping the sticky gloss in its now-discontinued shimmering beige shade was an unforgettable kind of transformative magic. Aside from being a powerful sensorial memory from my early teen years, lip gloss also continued to be a Big Deal into the 00s, too; Lancôme's Juicy Tubes weren't just makeup, they were a full-on experience. Fast forward [redacted] years since my teenage youth and I've yet to forget that iconic glamour-filled tube. So, naturally, you can only imagine my sheer delight when Stila announced that it was relaunching the gloss as part of its brand-new fall collection . Join me for a trip down one particularly glossy-lipped memory lane below with my full review on Stila's new and improved Lip Glaze