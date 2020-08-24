Stila’s New Collection Will Get You Excited About Makeup Again

Between not forgetting our masks, sanitizing everything after every outing, protesting for social justice, practicing self-care wellness, and just existing, the last thing anyone wants to do every morning is execute a multi-step makeup routine — especially when, on some days, the only people who see our faces are doing so through a low-def pixelated screen.
And while our break from makeup has been liberating (and timesaving), applying it stirs up nostalgia-tinged memories of the good old days (aka 2019) like going to the theaters or eating indoors or doing virtually anything that’s not virtual. At this point, maybe you’re suffering from bare-face fatigue or perhaps you’re desperate for any form of joy, whether that means flexing your winged liner skills that you’ve perfected since high school or crafting a smoldering smoky eye just for a selfie because why not.
And that’s where Stila comes in: The beauty brand just debuted a new collection, Bohemian Renaissance, that's brimming with glosses flecked with glitter, precision micro-tip liquid eyeliner that's perfect for experimenting with graphic lines, shadow palettes in the most decadent shades, lip and eye paints in high-wattage pigments, and much more. It’s basically happiness in a beauty bundle — and a reminder that oh, yeah, makeup can be fun. Ahead, shop 10 of our favorite products from the collection.
