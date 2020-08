Stila’s New Collection Will Get You Excited About Makeup Again

And while our break from makeup has been liberating (and timesaving), applying it stirs up nostalgia-tinged memories of the good old days (aka 2019) like going to the cinema or eating indoors or doing virtually anything that’s not virtual. At this point, maybe you’re suffering from bare-face fatigue or perhaps you’re desperate for any form of joy, whether that means flexing your winged liner skills that you’ve perfected since high school or crafting a smouldering smoky eye just for a selfie because why not.